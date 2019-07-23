Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was fined $400 for public nuisance within a licensed premise. Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times
A man was fined $400 for public nuisance within a licensed premise. Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times Peter Carruthers
Crime

Man runs from police

Shannen McDonald
by
23rd Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who ran away from police during a night out in Airlie Beach has been banned from attending a popular bar in the Safe Night Precinct.

Ryan Joseph Magnusson, 25, from Cannonvale, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to committing a public nuisance within a licensed premise.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court, Magnusson moved a gas heater at Shed Bar, rendering it inoperable, on June 23 at 12.12am.

Sgt Myors said Magnusson later ran from police before his arrest 15 minutes later when he was taken to the watch house.

Defence solicitor Ali Ladd said the sub-contractor had since taken steps to prevent something similar occurring.

"Since then he has come to the decision that alcohol doesn't help him make good decisions,” she said.

Magnusson said he decided to run away from police on the night because he didn't want to end up in the watch house.

Magistrate James Morton said according to Magnusson's history, he was running out of place to go out due to a string of venue bans.

Magnusson was fined $400 and prohibited from Shed Bar until July 2020.

airlie beach proserpine magistrates court whitsundays crime
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    'Shocked': Seven charged over anti-coal protest, bans issued

    premium_icon 'Shocked': Seven charged over anti-coal protest, bans issued

    News FOUR French nationals are among those arrested after today's protests at Abbot Point Coal Terminal.

    PHOTOS: All the action from Whitsunday campdraft

    premium_icon PHOTOS: All the action from Whitsunday campdraft

    Local Faces Did we take your photo at the campdraft at Proserpine?

    Joining of forces produces top art

    premium_icon Joining of forces produces top art

    News Primary and high school students create and decorate clay pots.

    Mayor's Annual Charity Ball set to be a sell-out

    Mayor's Annual Charity Ball set to be a sell-out

    Council News Last year's event raised $88,000 for RACQ CQ Rescue.