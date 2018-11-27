Menu
Man rushed to hospital after fall into a parked car

Scott Sawyer
by
26th Nov 2018 4:49 PM

A MAN in his 70s was taken to hospital with a suspected head injury after an incident in Nambour this afternoon.

The man, reportedly aged 74, had been crossing the road when he slipped on the cane train tracks on Mill St and fell into a stationary car, striking his head, according to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman.

The crash happened outside a bottleshop on Mill St about 1.40pm.

The man suffered non life-threatening injuries but was taken to hospital with a critical care paramedic and emergency rescue doctor as a precaution.

Investigations were being carried out by Forensic Crash Unit officers.

