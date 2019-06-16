Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been stabbed in Toowoomba.
A man has been stabbed in Toowoomba. Bev Lacey
News

Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Toowoomba

Tom Gillespie
by
16th Jun 2019 9:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are looking into an incident in which a man was stabbed in Toowoomba's northern suburbs last night.

The patient in his early 20s was rushed to Toowoomba Hospital with a critical care paramedic on board following the stabbing, which was reported just after 9.30pm at a property just off the New England Highway in Harlaxton.

The man was assessed for injuries to his back.

No arrests or charges have been laid yet, but Toowoomba Police said they were continuing investigations into the matter.

More Stories

queensland ambulance service toowoomba toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    How one team is tackling workforce innovation

    premium_icon How one team is tackling workforce innovation

    Technology Regional alliance preparing local businesses for the future.

    FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS: Do you share a birthday with these people?

    FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS: Do you share a birthday with these people?

    Celebrity June 16's birthdays.

    • 16th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Hotshots heading to Bowen

    Hotshots heading to Bowen

    Entertainment Bowen Bowls Club hosting 'adults only' show.

    • 16th Jun 2019 10:11 AM
    Tourists blown away by first whale sighting of the season

    premium_icon Tourists blown away by first whale sighting of the season

    Pets & Animals "We saw one do a full breach out of the water, it was incredible.”