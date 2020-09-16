Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a Buffalo in Daly River on Tuesday afternoon.
A man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a Buffalo in Daly River on Tuesday afternoon.
News

Buffalo tramples man in workplace accident

by WILL ZWAR
16th Sep 2020 8:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 45-YEAR-OLD man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a buffalo in Daly River this afternoon.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics had responded to a call made from Midway Station about 1pm this afternoon.

The man was conscious and stable after the incident but had sustained injuries to his arms, legs and torso.

SJA crews worked to help the man with CareFlight, which sent a helicopter to transport him to hospital.

will.zwar@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Man rushed to hospital after being trampled by buffalo

accident wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kidney dialysis in Proserpine not ruled out

        Premium Content Kidney dialysis in Proserpine not ruled out

        Health Deputy Premier visits Proserpine Hospital and discusses the possibility of a satellite service.

        Approval deadline for huge $1b Bowen project extended again

        Premium Content Approval deadline for huge $1b Bowen project extended again

        News Developers were pushing for approval by late last week, but a council director made...

        GLOVES OFF: Claims Whitsundays lacks state representation

        Premium Content GLOVES OFF: Claims Whitsundays lacks state representation

        Politics Dawson MP congratulates the mayor for ‘basically being the state MP’

        Whitsunday United cement spots at top of the table

        Premium Content Whitsunday United cement spots at top of the table

        Soccer The season is moving into the second half with our players proving they’re the ones...