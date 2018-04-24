Man rushed to hospital after crash at notorious intersection

A crash involving a cyclist at the corner of Gregory Cannon Valley and Shute Harbour Rds occurred this morning.

A CYCLIST has received medical attention after a traffic incident at the corner of Gregory Cannon Valley and Shute Harbour Roads this morning.

Acting Officer in Charge of the Whitsunday Police Station, Barry Haran, said there was a "prang" between a push-bike rider and a car.

"(And) the push bide rider has been taken to Proserpine Hospital with minor injuries," he said.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Health said at 8.58am a 62-year-man was transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

He is still being assessed at the hospital's emergency department and the full extent of his injuries are not yet known but he will remain in hospital overnight.