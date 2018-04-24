Menu
Login
A crash involving a cyclist at the corner of Gregory Cannon Valley and Shute Harbour Rds occurred this morning.
A crash involving a cyclist at the corner of Gregory Cannon Valley and Shute Harbour Rds occurred this morning. Whitsundays Online
News

Man rushed to hospital after crash at notorious intersection

Peter Carruthers
by
24th Apr 2018 1:30 PM

A CYCLIST has received medical attention after a traffic incident at the corner of Gregory Cannon Valley and Shute Harbour Roads this morning.

Acting Officer in Charge of the Whitsunday Police Station, Barry Haran, said there was a "prang" between a push-bike rider and a car.

"(And) the push bide rider has been taken to Proserpine Hospital with minor injuries," he said.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Health said at 8.58am a 62-year-man was transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

He is still being assessed at the hospital's emergency department and the full extent of his injuries are not yet known but he will remain in hospital overnight. 

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Help for Shelley through unspeakable grief

    Help for Shelley through unspeakable grief

    News Community helps out a fallen local hero's daughter after a tragedy claimed the lives of her parents and brother.

    South Molle Island resort owners fire back at ABC

    South Molle Island resort owners fire back at ABC

    News South Molle Island resort owners fire back at ABC.

    First local to enter Race Week is the 'one to beat'

    First local to enter Race Week is the 'one to beat'

    News First local Airlie Beach Race Week entry is 'one to beat'.

    Duck Bus Dan ready to enjoy an all-Aussie view

    Duck Bus Dan ready to enjoy an all-Aussie view

    News Duck Bus Dan ready to enjoy an all-Aussie view.

    Local Partners