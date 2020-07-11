Menu
The man has suffered serious chest injuries.
News

Man rushed to hospital after dirt bike crashes into tree

Jasmine Minhas
11th Jul 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 11:52 AM
A MAN has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after his dirt bike reportedly crashed into a tree.

A NSW Ambulance crew were called to the scene at Knobbys Lookout Rd, Woolgoolga soon after 10am this morning.

The 39-year-old rider suffered serious chest injuries and suspected fractured ribs in the accident.

He has been taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Emergency services have been called to a number of serious accidents since school holidays began this week.

On Wednesday morning, crews were dispatched to a dirt bike crash on a private property in Upper Corindi which saw an eight-year-old boy suffer a critical head injury and an 11-year-old boy sustain a serious shoulder injury.

The eight-year-old boy is being treated at Brisbane Children's Hospital.

Soon after noon on Thursday, emergency crews attended the scene of a horrific cycling accident that saw a woman impaled by a tree branch.

The woman, 59, was riding along a popular track and fell onto mangroves and was impaled.
The woman was riding a bike along Mangrove Boardwalk at Coffs Creek when she fell around half a metre into the mangroves below and was impaled by the branch.

The woman, 59, is now in a stable condition after undergoing surgery at John Hunter Hospital.

The woman fell half a metre onto the mangroves below.
These incidents have prompted safety pleas from local paramedics, who have urged residents and visitors to take extra care these holidays.

"It's the holidays and people are out there having a good time. We're asking people to be really careful," NSW Ambulance duty operations manager, Inspector Dean Lassau said.

