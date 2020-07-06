Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man rushed to hospital after stabbing

Lachlan Mcivor
6th Jul 2020 8:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN Ipswich man was rushed to hospital last night in a serious condition after suffering stab wounds to various parts of his body.

The 23-year-old man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with neck and torso injuries, with the High Acuity Response Unit on board.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the two men were known to each other.

The alleged incident occurred in Videroni St, Bundamba at 7.25pm last night.

"He has gotten some stab wounds to various parts of his body," the spokeswoman said.

"He was taken to the PA Hospital in a serious but stable condition."

More Stories

bundamba crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Acid-spraying ant-ics spread from Shute Harbour

        premium_icon Acid-spraying ant-ics spread from Shute Harbour

        Environment They may be small, but these critters make their way up the food chain in a deadly fashion.

        ‘You should be ringing up saying they snuck through’

        premium_icon ‘You should be ringing up saying they snuck through’

        Rural Growers association president has warned the community to stay vigilant ahead of...

        NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink and drug drivers face court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink and drug drivers face court

        News From going to get camping supplies to rushing to the hospital, here’s why offenders...

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News Tablet deal great way to view the latest local news for a $1 a day