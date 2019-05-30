Man says he 'forgot' having credit card knife

A MAN who had his mate's 'credit card knife' in his wallet has been fined $400.

Aaron Adam Gault, 27, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to unlawful possession of a category M weapon.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police found the knife in Gault's wallet when they searched the car he was a passenger is after pulling in over in West Lane, Bowen at 9.30pm on March 22.

Sgt Myors said the knife had an 8cm blade and was designed to be folded into a card size - thus the name credit card knife.

Representing himself in court, Gault said he "completely forgot” the knife was there.

"It got given to me by a mate because he couldn't take it on a plane,” he said.

"Because it's so small I put it in my wallet.”