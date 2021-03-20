Menu
Police allege a retired nurse was intimidated “over a number of hours” in an elaborate phone scam designed to fleece her of thousands of dollars.
Crime

Man scammed nurse out of $15k, police reveal

Ellen Ransley
Ellen Ransley
20th Mar 2021 8:54 AM

A man will front court on Saturday charged with scamming a retired nurse out of $15,000 in an elaborate phone scam.

NSW Police allege a woman, 66, received a phone call on February 17 from an unknown woman who claimed to be from the Australian Taxation Office.

The former nurse said she was threatened by the caller before being transferred to a man who claimed to be a police officer.

Police will allege the 66-year-old was then intimidated "over a number of hours" before withdrawing $15,000 from her account.

At 1.30pm, a man attended her Randwick home where she handed over the money, police said.

The woman managed to snap a photo of the man before reporting the incident to police.

On Friday, a 21-year-old Wollongong man was charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

He was refused bail and will appear at Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.

Anyone seeking further information on how to protect against scams or who believes they may have fallen victim to one is encouraged to visit www.scamwatch.gov.au.

Originally published as Man scammed nurse out of $15k: Cops

