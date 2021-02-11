Man sentenced for tackling girlfriend into concrete in CBD

A man tackled his girlfriend into the ground in the Airlie Beach CBD. Photo: File

A Woodwark man has been immediately released on parole after tackling his girlfriend to the ground, causing her head to slam into the concrete.

The 24-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, learnt his fate on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Bowen Magistrates Court heard the man and his girlfriend had been at a Christmas party and afterwards they got into an argument about the woman’s lost credit card.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe said the man tackled the woman to the ground and she slammed her head on the concrete.

She then ran into the nearby BWS on the Airlie Beach main strip and asked staff to hide her.

When the man tried to go into the store after her, staff turned him away.

The woman was taken to Proserpine Hospital for treatment.

Lawyer Peta Vernon, acting for the man, said her client had been in a relationship with the woman for eight months and he was in disbelief over his own behaviour.

He pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.

Magistrate James Morton remanded the man in custody while he considered his sentence.

When he returned to court on Friday, the man was sentenced to nine months’ jail and he was immediately released on parole after already spending two days in pre-sentence custody.

A conviction was recorded.