Man seriously hurt, four hospitalised after tree crash

Four people were taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Friday night in Purga

Four people were taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Friday night in Purga

A MAN in his 30s was seriously injured and three others were hospitalised after their vehicle crashed into a tree in Ipswich last night.

Paramedics, including Critical Care and the High Acuity Response Unit, attended the single-vehicle crash on Glencairn Rd in Purga.

They arrived at 7.45pm on Friday.

Four patients were treated at the scene.

A woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s both suffered minor chest injuries and were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

A woman in her 30s was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

A man in his 30s sustained head, leg, pelvic and suspected spinal injuries and was transported in a serious but stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.