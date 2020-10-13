Menu
A man has fallen seven metres from the cliffs at Kangaroo Point.
News

Man seriously hurt in 7m fall from popular cliffs

by Antonia O’Flaherty
11th Oct 2020 1:18 PM
A man aged in his 20s has suffered serious chest injuries after reportedly falling 7 metres from the Kangaroo Point Cliffs.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a male believed to be in his 20s had serious chest injuries after reportedly falling 7 metres from the Kangaroo Point Cliffs.

The man is in a serious condition with paramedics on scene treating him after the fall from the cliffs off Lower River Terrace about 10.20am today.

The High Acuity Response Unit is travelling to the scene.

More to come.

Originally published as Man seriously hurt in 7m fall from Kangaroo Point cliffs





    

      

