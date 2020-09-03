Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services at an incident where a man was hit by a train at Railway Estate in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Emergency services at an incident where a man was hit by a train at Railway Estate in the early hours of Thursday morning.
News

Queensland man seriously injured after being hit by train

by KEAGAN ELDER
3rd Sep 2020 10:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has suffered serious head, back and leg injuries after he was struck by a train.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Boundary St, Railway Estate shortly after midnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics rushed the man, aged in his 40s, to hospital in a serious condition.

Police are investigating the incident. A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it was unknown if the incident was a case of "misadventure" or a "workplace incident".

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Man seriously injured after being hit by train

More Stories

hit by train queensland rail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Desperate pleas finally answered with $2M marina relief

        Premium Content Desperate pleas finally answered with $2M marina relief

        Breaking Struggling tourism operators have been calling for assistance for more than seven months.

        High hopes for sporting field where kids can ‘run amok’

        Premium Content High hopes for sporting field where kids can ‘run amok’

        Community Members of the Gloucester Sports and Recreation Association hoped it would be third...

        Sleepy driver blames long hours for crashing into car

        Premium Content Sleepy driver blames long hours for crashing into car

        Crime Father of four lucky not to cause injury after nodding off at the wheel.

        Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        Premium Content Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        News A staff member at an aged care home is one of two new cases of COVID-19 in...