Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is about to be flown to hospital after falling about 2m from a roof at a Cooroibah workplace.
A man is about to be flown to hospital after falling about 2m from a roof at a Cooroibah workplace. Tobi Loftus
Breaking

Man seriously injured after falling 2m from roof at work

Ashley Carter
by
16th Apr 2020 12:10 PM | Updated: 12:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has suffered significant injuries after falling about 2m from a roof at a Cooroibah workplace this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics rushed to the incident about 11am and treated the man for "pretty nasty" leg and pelvic injuries, as well as spinal precautions.

The rescue helicopter was also tasked to the scene.

The man was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment and was in a serious but stable condition.

cooroibah queensland ambulance service rescue helicopter workplace incident
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brahmans unlikely to play behind closed doors

        premium_icon Brahmans unlikely to play behind closed doors

        Rugby League The Brahmans manager has provided an update on the 2020 season and whether he thinks the league could follow the NRL’s lead

        Planned burns for Hook Island and Whitsunday Island

        Planned burns for Hook Island and Whitsunday Island

        News Planned burns will commence on Monday and continue through to late May.

        ‘DISASTROUS’: How Virgin’s collapse would impact Whitsundays

        premium_icon ‘DISASTROUS’: How Virgin’s collapse would impact Whitsundays

        News A Queensland Senator is calling for government assistance to help protect jobs and...

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Health Coronavirus, COVID-19: Queensland records five new cases overnight