Menu
Login
News

Man seriously injured, airlifted after motorbike crash

JOSH PRESTON
by
22nd Sep 2018 11:15 AM

A 37-year-old man had to be airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital overnight after sustaining serious injuries in a single motorbike crash at Gunalda.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to reports of the crash at the Gunalda range off the Bruce Highway, and found the man suffering from multiple fractures - including a compound fracture to his leg - at the scene.

A QAS Media spokeswoman said the man was conscious and breathing when crews arrived to treat him.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:27pm Friday night.

A helicopter was called in to transport the man to Brisbane, but his condition was unspecified. 

airlift crash motorbike motorbike crash rescue helicopter serious injuries
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Smoke scare at airport caused by RAAF plane

    Smoke scare at airport caused by RAAF plane

    News Smoke in a defence force plane was the cause of an emergency services call-out to Whitsunday Coast Airport last night.

    Operator encourages tourists to visit after shark attacks

    Operator encourages tourists to visit after shark attacks

    News Tourist operator hoping shark attacks will not deter visitors.

    Doctor reveals what happened following shark attack

    Doctor reveals what happened following shark attack

    News Doctor reveals what happened following shark attack.

    'I had no idea it was a shark attack'

    'I had no idea it was a shark attack'

    News Hear from the man who was one of the first on the scene.

    Local Partners