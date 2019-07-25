Man shook baby boy ‘to be a warrior’

WARNING: Some readers may find this story distressing

A man who violently shook his five-week-old baby unconscious claimed it was because the boy wasn't manly enough and needed "to be a warrior".

James Tipene, 33, said he was frustrated by the child's early morning cries and shook the infant so hard it suffered injuries a judge described as "a living death".

The child, now two-years-old, is unable to walk or crawl and is likely to suffer lifelong neurological development.

The court heard Tipene was woken by his son's wailing about 3am on June 26 last year and was overcome by a sudden rage.

"It's got to do with him being a male … I know he's only a f***ing baby," he told police.

"He has to be a warrior, he has to be a man," Tipene said.

Defence barrister Campbell Thomson argued Tipene had experienced a "momentary loss of control" and was an otherwise good father.

"This is not the case of a serious child abuser," Mr Thomson said, adding that while the child's injuries were at the top end of the range, Tipene's actions were not.

But County Court Judge David Brookes said the infant is facing a compromised life ahead and "there might be some time in his life he wish he was dead".

"It's a horrific outcome," Judge Brookes said.

The court heard Tipene initially told paramedics and doctors he didn't know how his son sustained the life threatening injuries including bleeding on the brain and ongoing seizures.

If not for paramedics resuscitating him, the baby would have certainly died, the court heard.

The New Zealand national was only arrested in September last year after police secretly recorded conversations between him and his partner - the baby's mother - during which he admitted the assault.

The woman, who had Tipene's name tatooed to her neck, supported him in court.

Prosecutor Nick Papas QC said Tipene had maintained the lie for more than three months and should face a significant term of imprisonment.

He will likely be deported back to New Zealand at the completion of his sentence.

Mr Thomson said his client was remorseful and filled with shame.

"He could not be more full of pain about what he has done," Mr Thomson said.

Tipene pleaded guilty to one count of recklessly causing serious injury in February this year.

He has also pleaded guilty to an unrelated aggravated burglary charge.

The plea hearing will continue on August 27.

