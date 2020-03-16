Man shoots woman with gel blaster

SHOOTING a woman with a gel blaster, and injuring her, resulted in a 30-year-old Cannonvale man being handed a $1000 fine.

Proserpine Magistrates Court was told, on Monday, how David Phillip Hawkes blasted the woman after she went to his home to talk about some money he allegedly owed her.

“At about 8.50pm, on February 27, the witness went to the defendant’s address to obtain money the defendant allegedly owed him,” Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

“Initially, he wasn’t at home but he came home a short time later and he told her to leave right now or he would go and get his gel blaster.

“He came out the house and warned her again. The woman started to approach the defendant, so he shot her, causing welts on her body.

“Police went to the defendant’s house to speak to him and he said he wanted her to stop making a scene, and he had warned her. The defendant also showed police the gel blaster – it’s a similar design to an assault rifle.

“It’s a plastic weapon that shoots gel balls, a bit like skirmish. There are a few small welts on the woman’s body.”

Defence solicitor Cleo Rewald said Hawkes – who pleaded guilty to possessing an implement that had been used in relation to particular offences - had been working up until three weeks ago for a landscaping company.

“Mr Hawkes found himself in a position where he was answerable for his actions,” she said.

“The victim attended the defendant’s address – they were in a casual relationship but Mr Hawkes didn’t want to make it a more permanent relationship.

“Mr Hanks only shot when the victim was coming towards him on his property. He didn’t expect it to go that far - he panicked when she was coming towards him.

“They have been known to each other for about a year but there’s issues that have been ongoing for about three months.

“He will take steps in the future to protect himself and accepts it was not appropriate action. He has no history of a similar nature. He’s not currently working – he finished his employment partly because the victim was going to his work environment – and is now applying for jobs.”

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said Hawkes could have handled it better.

“You have actually hit a person and caused injury,” he said.

“It could have been handled better by yourself – there’s provision for you to put a domestic violence order in place.”

Magistrate Muirhead fined Hawkes $1000 with no conviction recorded as there was only a ‘minor’ (previous) matter on his record.