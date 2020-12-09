Menu
Police are on the scene after a man was allegedly shot in Ravenhall about 8.30am on Wednesday. Picture: Channel 9
Crime

Man shot at Melbourne worksite

by Anthony Piovesan
9th Dec 2020 9:31 AM

A man has been shot at a worksite in Melbourne's west on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the Rebecca Drive site in Ravenhall about 8.30am and discovered a man with a "non-life threatening gunshot wound" to his upper body.

Workers on site restrained a man on scene until police arrived.

Chaos has unfolded at a worksite in Melbourne’s outer west after a man allegedly shot a worker. Picture: Channel 9
The man, believed to be in his 80s, is assisting police with their inquiries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined, and the investigation remains ongoing.

More to come

Originally published as Man shot at Melbourne worksite

