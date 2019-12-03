Man shot by cops has matter mentioned in court

The back door at Bowen Police station after a 35-year-old man allegedly smashed his way in.

The back door at Bowen Police station after a 35-year-old man allegedly smashed his way in. Queensland Police

A MAN accused of breaking through the back door of Bowen Police Station, before being shot by officers twice, had his matter mentioned in court today.

Du Hai Le, of Bowen, was charged with a string of offences after the October 9 incident.

The 35-year-old has been charged with two counts of serious assault on police, as well as single counts of attempted murder, committing acts intending to do grievous bodily harm and enter premises with intent.

Mr Le was not present when his matter was brought before Bowen Magistrates Court this morning and remains in custody.

Defence solicitor Merinda Greenwood did not apply for bail.

She told the court via phonelink that they had been recently engaged in the matter and were waiting for more briefings to be given.

Mr Le also faced two charges from a separate incident after allegedly driving with a disqualified licence and driving under the influence of drugs.

All matters have been adjourned until January 28, 2020.