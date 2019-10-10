Man shot by police in critical condition in hospital

A man was shot after he allegedly smashed his way through the back doors of the Bowen Police Station.

A man was shot after he allegedly smashed his way through the back doors of the Bowen Police Station. Katy Ward

A MAN who was shot by police after he allegedly broke into the Bowen Police Station on Wednesday afternoon remains in Townsville Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Police this morning confirmed investigations into the incident were continuing.

"This will be a protracted investigation,” a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

Police shot the 35-year-old Bowen man at 2.30pm after he allegedly smashed through the back doors of the station with a chain.

During a briefing outside the police station yesterday, Mackay Police Acting Superintendent Ian Haughton said the man was 'threatening' as he forced his way into the station allegedly wielding a knife.

Police initially used tasers on the man but they were unsuccessful.

Officers then shot the man, striking him in the hand and abdomen.

No officers were hurt in the incident and police at the scene rendered first aid as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

The man was transported to Bowen Hospital in a serious condition about 2.55pm, and shortly after airlifted to Townsville Hospital where he arrived at 6pm in a stable, but serious condition.

The matter is being investigated by Ethical Standards Command, with oversight from the Crime and Corruption Commission.