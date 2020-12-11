Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been shot by police in Brisbane's south-west. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition. A police officer has also been injured. Picture: 7 News.
A man has been shot by police in Brisbane's south-west. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition. A police officer has also been injured. Picture: 7 News.
Crime

Man shot by police, officer injured

by Nathan Edwards, Thomas Morgan
11th Dec 2020 3:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been shot by police during an incident in Brisbane's south-west this afternoon.

Police have confirmed the incident occurred just after midday at the King Ave and Blunder Rd at Durack.

The man shot by police was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with a wound to his lower back.

A police officer is believed to have been injured during the incident.

A major crime scene has been established.

Police have closed off three lanes of Inala Ave.

Two cars, one blue and one red, are stationed in the middle of the road with debris littered around and obvious damage to the cars.

A crime scene has been established, with police stationed around a nearby petrol station.

The two men arrested over the incident allegedly went on a spree in a red car through Goodna before trying to carjack the blue vehicle.

One man was shot and has been taken to hospital.

 

Originally published as Man shot by police, officer injured

More Stories

crime man shot police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Treatment for dance injuries drives career helping fix pain

        Premium Content Treatment for dance injuries drives career helping fix pain

        Business A myotherapist has set up a new clinic in Cannonvale to help improve residents’ quality of life.

        ‘Novelty’ retro seaplane added to Whitsunday tour fleet

        Premium Content ‘Novelty’ retro seaplane added to Whitsunday tour fleet

        Technology It joins the collection of 11 aircraft which are serviced at a hangar an hour’s...

        Back on track: Major step forward in Flagstaff Hill rebuild

        Premium Content Back on track: Major step forward in Flagstaff Hill rebuild

        News Councillor Mike Brunker says the project could be finished in less than a year now...

        Golf superintendent told to ‘grow up’ after hitting 65yo man

        Premium Content Golf superintendent told to ‘grow up’ after hitting 65yo man

        News The man was punched in the head in Airlie Beach and knocked off his chair.