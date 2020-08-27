Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died of his injuries after being tasered and shot by police following an incident north of Brisbane overnight. Picture: 9 News
A man has died of his injuries after being tasered and shot by police following an incident north of Brisbane overnight. Picture: 9 News
News

Man shot dead by police north of Brisbane

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley, Tobias Jurss-Lewis
27th Aug 2020 6:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is dead after police were called to a domestic violence incident north of Brisbane overnight.

The Queensland Police Service says officers were called to a "violent disturbance between a man and woman" at Dakabin, north of Brisbane, just after midnight.

A man has died of his injuries after being tasered and shot by police following an incident north of Brisbane overnight. Picture: 9 News
A man has died of his injuries after being tasered and shot by police following an incident north of Brisbane overnight. Picture: 9 News

It is understood the man at the Surround St address was armed with a knife.

A QPS spokesman said the man was tasered and shot by police in response to his aggression.

The man died of his injuries.

A crime scene has been declared and investigations are continuing.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Man shot dead by police north of Brisbane

dakabin police shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Recovery plan: 15 projects to transform region post-COVID

        Premium Content Recovery plan: 15 projects to transform region post-COVID

        Council News GW3 launches bold plan to ‘fight for our fair share’.

        What led to union’s divorce from Labor

        Premium Content What led to union’s divorce from Labor

        Politics CFMEU dramatically severs ties with Qld Labor Left faction

        Must do: Qld’s top tourist attraction revealed

        Premium Content Must do: Qld’s top tourist attraction revealed

        Travel Spirit of Red Sands voted RACQ’s Must Do experience

        How to get involved as vaccine trial expands

        Premium Content How to get involved as vaccine trial expands

        Health UQ coronavirus vaccine: Trials set to expand