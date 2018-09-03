Man shot dead in front yard

Police were called to the Deception Bay home about 11.30pm.

A MAN has been shot in the chest and left to die in the front yard of a home at Deception Bay, north of Brisbane, overnight.

Paramedics were called to a home on Thompson St about 11.30pm Sunday.

The man suffered a bullet shot wound to the chest and died at the scene, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

It' believed the shooting happened after an altercation involving a group of up to five men.

Witnesses report a woman was doing CPR on the man when paramedics arrived but the man died at the scene.

The men, believed to be a group of between two and five, fled in a car and remain at large.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or relevant dashcam or CCTV to contact them.