Menu
Login
Crime

Man shot dead in front yard, shooter on run

by Jacob Miley
3rd Sep 2018 8:36 AM | Updated: 8:36 AM

 

A MAN has been shot in the chest and left to die in the front yard of a home at Deception Bay, north of Brisbane, overnight.

Paramedics were called to a home on Thompson St about 11.30pm Sunday.

The man suffered a bullet shot wound to the chest and died at the scene, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

It's believed the shooting happened after an altercation involving a group of up to five men.

"Initial investigations indicate ... a small group of men have attended at a Thompson Street residence and an altercation has occurred in the front yard," police said.

"The male resident of the house has received a gunshot wound to the sternum and died at the scene."

Witnesses report a woman was doing CPR on the man when paramedics arrived but the man died at the scene.

The men, believed to be a group of between two and five, fled in a car and remain at large.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or relevant dashcam or CCTV to contact them.

crime deception bay editors picks queensland shooting

Top Stories

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    News THE devastating loss of four lives in a 24-hour period on Whitsunday roads this month has highlighted a 36 per cent increase in car crash injuries.

    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    News Region's resilience and community spirit on show in Canberra.

    Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    News Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    Vehicle rollover at Mount Julian

    Vehicle rollover at Mount Julian

    News Four people headed to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

    Local Partners