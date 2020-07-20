Menu
Adrian Pacione, 20, was shot dead in Lalor on Saturday night. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Man shot in head while watching TV

by Jack Paynter
20th Jul 2020 8:02 AM

A family is grieving their young son after he was shot in the head through a window while watching TV at a friends house in Melbourne's outer north.

Adrian Pacione, 20, was killed when a group of youths tried to break into the Lalor home on Saturday night but couldn't, so they fired shots through one of the windows instead.

Adrian's dad Paul Pacione said his son was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

He said Adrian was just sitting back watching TV at a friends Ella Court home when the thugs tried to get inside about 10.40pm.

"The attempt of the break-in was unsuccessful (and) they fired shots through the window and hit him," a devastated Mr Pacione posted on Facebook on Sunday night.

"He will be sadly missed. I love you so much. Adrian you will not be forgotten."

 

Adrian Pacione, 20, (left) was shot dead in Lalor on Saturday night. He is pictured with his sister Emily and dad Paul. Picture: Facebook
Mr Pacione said one of the bullets hit Adrian in the head.

He said Adrian had been pronounced brain dead and his life support would be switched off on Monday.

His sister Emily also paid tribute on Facebook.

"Adrian will never be forgotten, we get through this together dad, love you so much," she posted.

Armed Crime Squad detectives are investigating the shooting.

 

Adrian Pacione, 20, (right) pictured with his family. Picture: Facebook
A Victoria Police spokesman said officers were called to the Ella Court address after a firearm was discharged by an unknown suspect and hit Adrian in the upper body.

He said the suspect fled and Adrian was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to support Adrian's family and has so far raised more than $1600.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with dashcam footage or any information, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

﻿jack.paynter@news.com.au

crime editors picks melbourne shooting

