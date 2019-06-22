Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been shot during a home invasion in Lismore.
A man has been shot during a home invasion in Lismore.
Crime

Man shot in Lismore home invasion

22nd Jun 2019 6:21 AM | Updated: 6:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been shot in the leg during a home invasion on the NSW north coast.

Police say three men armed with a sawn-off rifle and knives forced their way into a Lismore unit about 11pm on Friday.

The men wore dark clothes and had their faces covered.

They ransacked the room and threatened five people inside, demanding cash, wallets and mobile phones, in what police believe was a targeted incident.

A 46-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 30-year-old man was hit over the head with a beer bottle. The intruders fled shortly after.

The injured men are both in a stable condition in the Lismore Base Hospital.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks home invasion lismore

Top Stories

    PHOTO GALLERY: Show Whitsunday

    premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Show Whitsunday

    News Check out all the action from Friday's Show Whitsunday.

    Fish willing to play the game

    Fish willing to play the game

    Fishing Looking to wet a line this weekend.

    Day to be kind to others

    Day to be kind to others

    News Kindness being shared throughout the Whitsundays.

    Time to get on with the show

    premium_icon Time to get on with the show

    News Show Whitsunday is back for another year.