Menu
Login
Scene on Carlyle St, Mackay
Scene on Carlyle St, Mackay Stuart Quinn
Crime

Man shot in the groin recovering but 'uncooperative'

Madura Mccormack
by
19th Jun 2018 7:23 PM | Updated: 20th Jun 2018 4:50 AM

A MAN who was shot in the groin is recovering in hospital but refusing to assist police.

The 48-year-old man was allegedly shot on Carlyle St before ending up at the door step of Mackay Base Hospital's emergency department about 3.40pm on Tuesday.

His injuries are non-life threatening and he is in a stable condition

Police were having trouble accessing the crime scene due to guard dogs and the victim is understood to be uncooperative.

Police have since released a picture of the gun they believe is linked to the crime.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

A gun police believe is linked to a shooting on Carlyle St
A gun police believe is linked to a shooting on Carlyle St Queensland Police
carlyle st mackay base hospital mackay crime mackay police shooting
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Whitsunday colours fly in Indonesian AFL comp

    Whitsunday colours fly in Indonesian AFL comp

    News The Whitsunday Bald Eagles football jerseys were worn with pride in Indonesia last weekend at the annual Bali Masters 9's competition.

    Prison sentence for unlicensed driver

    Prison sentence for unlicensed driver

    News Fourth time caught in four years for Mandalay man

    Brahmans edged out by Tigers after second half fight-back

    Brahmans edged out by Tigers after second half fight-back

    News Brahmans edged out by Tigers after second half fight-back.

    Punch thrown in SNP

    Punch thrown in SNP

    News The court heard Hansen was also given two other infringement notices

    Local Partners