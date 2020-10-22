Man ’sliced’, wounded in vicious glass bottle attack
A WOMAN has this evening been taken into police custody after she allegedly wounded a male with a broken glass bottle.
It is understood the altercation broke out at the Grand Hotel, Mount Morgan around 7.15pm.
The alleged offender reportedly slashed the man on his chest, resulting in a 10cm wound.
It is understood the man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered significant bleeding.
QAS have since transported him to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
It is unclear at this time whether the pair are known to each other.