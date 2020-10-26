Man smashes taxi window over racial slurs

A MACKAY man reacted angrily smashing a taxi window after a stranger levelled racial slurs at him.

The incident happened on September 20 this year, but Kailu Samuel Horace Hankin has already paid the $300 damage bill to Mackay Taxis.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said this “shows a great level of remorse” and convinced her to placed him on a good behaviour bond.

Police were called to a disturbance in Mackay city after a taxi was damaged about 12.45am on McAlister St.

Prosecutor Harry Coburn said Hankin “had a confrontation with an unknown male in the Mackay Safe Night Precinct who was using racial slurs towards him”.

The court heard the stranger grabbed his own girlfriend and pulled her into a taxi.

Angry at the racist comments, Hankin “slapped the taxi window with an open hand” causing it to smash.

Mr Coburn said Hankin told police he did it to scare the man inside.

The 19 year old pleaded guilty to wilful damage.

Defence barrister Phil Moore said his client acknowledged he should not have reacted to the racial slurs the way he did.

“It is very much in your favour that you have rectified the loss to Mackay Taxis,” Ms Hartigan said.

But she added the man’s history showed alcohol might not “agree” with him as he had already been recently banned from the CBD and committed a public nuisance act.

With that warning, Hankin was placed on a six-month $300 good behaviour bond. A conviction was not recorded.