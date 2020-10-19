Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kurt Jaspers pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.
Kurt Jaspers pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.
Crime

Man smoked marijuana so he wouldn’t fight with partner

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
19th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man smoked marijuana to calm down so he wouldn't fight with his partner. Kurt Benjamin Jaspers, 20, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court on September 15 Jaspers was intercepted as a passenger in Clinton.

He smelt of marijuana which resulted in a search where police found 1.2g of marijuana, a glass water pipe and a glass bong.

Jaspers said the items were his and he had used them just before getting in the car.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court Jaspers used the marijuana to calm himself down so he didn't fight with his partner.

Jaspers was convicted and fined $500.

Read more drug possession:

Shaking gives away man's drug offence

Woman 'found' drugs, scales and kept them

Gladstone trio on drugs charges front court

gladstonecourt gladstone drug possession gladstone magistates court gladstone utensil possession
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Grand shot at Origin spots

      Grand shot at Origin spots
      • 19th Oct 2020 11:38 AM

      Top Stories

        Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

        CANDIDATES RESPOND: Supporting tourism post-COVID

        Premium Content CANDIDATES RESPOND: Supporting tourism post-COVID

        Politics From drive market incentives to rail travel, the Whitsunday hopefuls share their...

        ’Triple threat’ slowing state’s COVID recovery

        Premium Content ’Triple threat’ slowing state’s COVID recovery

        News Triple threat to economy puts Queensland at the back of the pack

        All you need to know as major parties launch campaigns

        Premium Content All you need to know as major parties launch campaigns

        Politics Labor and LNP officially launch elections campaigns