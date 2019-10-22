Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A thief intent on enjoying some free liquor simply said
A thief intent on enjoying some free liquor simply said "sorry” to store staff as he walked out the door with more than $140 of Bundaberg Rum. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Man stole booze and walked out of store saying 'sorry'

Ross Irby
by
22nd Oct 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 11:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A THIEF intent on enjoying some free liquor simply said "sorry" to store staff as he walked out the door with more than $140 of Bundaberg Rum.

Ipswich court heard last week that just minutes before the brazen liquor theft, Jai Elliott had walked out of a nearby supermarket with $200 of groceries he did not pay for.

Appearing in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court, Jai Russell Elliott, 28, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to two charges of stealing after a previous conviction at Collingwood Park on June 12.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said Elliott had been convicted by a court on March 29 for stealing.

Then on June 12 he stole groceries valued at $200 from Woolworths at 6.30pm, filling his sports bag with groceries he had not paid for.

Constable Spargo said a suspicious store manager watched Elliott put the food into the bag and followed him when he refused to pay for the goods and walked out.

Elliott walked from Woolworths to a BWS liquor store where he picked up two bottles of Bundaberg rum valued at $142.

When spoken to just before 7pm Elliott said "Sorry", but left the store with the two bottles of rum.

It was not until September 10 that police finally spoke to Elliott.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler sentenced Elliott to two concurrent sentences of three months' jail with immediate eligibility to begin his parole application.

More Stories

Show More
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    CRUSH: Major milestone reached at Plane Creek mill

    premium_icon CRUSH: Major milestone reached at Plane Creek mill

    Business About 80 per cent of the crop has now been crushed.

    • 22nd Oct 2019 12:20 PM
    How a music video will help break down mental health stigma

    premium_icon How a music video will help break down mental health stigma

    Community Local indigenous issues are the focus of this locally made video

    Green group slams Clive Palmer’s Galilee mine bid

    premium_icon Green group slams Clive Palmer’s Galilee mine bid

    Environment Project would be four times the size of Adani’s Carmichael mine

    Communities in the dark over contamination

    premium_icon Communities in the dark over contamination

    Health REVEALED: The full extent of the PFAS contamination has been exposed