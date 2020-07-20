Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man sneaks out of quarantine for ciggie

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
20th Jul 2020 5:33 AM

 

A returned traveller's nicotine cravings will cost him a day in court after he allegedly wrestled with police when caught trying to sneak out of hotel quarantine for a cigarette.

The Queensland man, 28, is set to be charged with resisting police and failing to comply public health orders after the fiery incident about 2.35am on Sunday.

Police will allege in court the man was undergoing his mandatory 14-day quarantine at the InterContinental Hotel in Macquarie St, Sydney, when he tried to leave his room.

The man had only just begun his quarantine period. Picture: Dylan Robinson
The man had only just begun his quarantine period. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Security allegedly advised him to return to his room but the man got into a lift in an attempt to flee the Circular Quay hotel.

That is when police stepped in.

"After a short, physical struggle with officers, the man was restrained and returned to his hotel room," NSW Police said in a statement.

The man had arrived in the country on Friday.

He will be issued with a court attendance notice upon his release from quarantine at the end of this month.

Originally published as Man sneaks out of quarantine for ciggie

More Stories

Show More
cigarette coronavirus quarantine smoking

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Suburbs where welfare recipients have tripled

        premium_icon Suburbs where welfare recipients have tripled

        News With the Federal Government expected to “phase back” JobSeeker payments, the number of people on welfare benefits in some Queensland suburbs has tripled since the...

        • 20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Woman ‘at grave risk’ of serial DV abuser

        premium_icon Woman ‘at grave risk’ of serial DV abuser

        Crime ‘It wasn’t just all me’: Woman basher’s words to court after pleading guilty to...

        • 20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        GRAPHIC: ‘Sickening’ attack on native birds in state park

        premium_icon GRAPHIC: ‘Sickening’ attack on native birds in state park

        Crime A Marian woman discovered the two tortured birds glued to a signpost in a state...

        • 20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Dam development would sacrifice significant landmark

        premium_icon Dam development would sacrifice significant landmark

        Opinion This letter to the editor writer argues the Urannah Dam development would...

        • 20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM