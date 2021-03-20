Man ‘sorry’ for stabbing relative

A young man who stabbed his sleeping relative while suffering from undiagnosed schizophrenia has apologised.

Wani Philip Samson Lado had undiagnosed paranoid schizophrenia when he attacked his stepbrother, stabbing him in the chest, hand and eye in the early hours of April 17, 2019.

Mr Lado, 23, was found not guilty of attempted murder in November last year because of mental incompetence.

Justice Kevin Nicholson made the ruling after two psychiatrists found Lado continued to suffer continual psychotic symptoms for almost a year after the attack.

One psychiatrist found the Sudanese man associated the hairstyles of rappers with killing.

The court heard Mr Lado grabbed a knife from the kitchen about 4.30am and started to strangle the sleeping teenage relative.

He then held the knife to his throat and stabbed him.

After hearing screams for help, Mr Lado's mother and stepfather ran into the room and pulled him away from the victim.

Mr Lado had only been living at the property for about one week after moving to Adelaide from Sydney.

Mr Lado appeared groggy as he fronted Adelaide Supreme Court on Friday via video link from James Nash House.

He has spent almost two years in the mental health facility.

The prosecutor said a psychiatrist had confirmed Mr Lado had treatment resistant schizophrenia and "fragile" mental health.

"His prognosis is guarded due to the long duration of untreated psychosis, partial response to medication, limited social support and function impairment," she said.

She said he should have a "significant" term of supervision as a forensic patient.

"This is a serious example of an attempted murder," she said.

The prosecutor said the victim suffered from permanent scarring after needed surgery, impaired vision to his left eye and bruising around his neck as a result of the attack.

Mr Lado's lawyer said her client endured significant events in the lead-up to the attack, including an end to his long-term relationship, unemployment, and his mother and youngest brother moving away from Sydney.

She also cited a psychiatric report that stated Mr Lado was likely "unwell" for at least two years prior to the offence, experiencing various dilutions and believing he was under surveillance.

"Since his admission to James Nash, his condition and presentation has improved … (but) there is still a way to go," she said, reading an updated report.

"It is proposed he commence psychological therapy in the coming months pending his improvement."

He wanted to tell the court he was "sorry" and was willing to undergo treatment set out by the psychiatrist, she said.

Both the prosecution and the defence asked the judge to consider the time Mr Lado had already spent in custody at James Nash House in his sentencing.

The matter has been adjourned for Judge Nicholson to deliberate an appropriate term of supervision for Mr Lado.

