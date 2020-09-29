Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died in a horror workplace accident. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw
A man has died in a horror workplace accident. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw
News

Man squashed in horror accident

by Erin Lyons
29th Sep 2020 10:54 AM

An elderly man has died in a horror workplace accident in central west NSW after a piece of machinery fell off a truck and squashed him at a worksite northwest of Dubbo.

NSW Ambulance dispatched two crews to the site on Wonbobbie Rd, Tenandra, about 5.30pm on Monday where they desperately worked to treat the man for critical injuries to his chest and abdomen, a spokesman told NCA NewsWire.

A chopper was also sent but it didn't land.

The man tragically died shortly after.

He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 70s, police said.

Officers have launched an investigation and police have notified SafeWork NSW.

Originally published as Man squashed in horror accident

More Stories

death editors picks emergency workplace accident

Just In

    Microsoft suffers major outage

    Microsoft suffers major outage
    • 29th Sep 2020 11:43 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 58 people appearing in Bowen court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 58 people appearing in Bowen court today

        Crime Full list of everyone scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court today.

        Turning sugar into soap: The ‘future' of the industry

        Premium Content Turning sugar into soap: The ‘future' of the industry

        Rural As industries are being told to ‘pivot’, Proserpine Canegrowers manager says the...

        Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        Premium Content Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        News Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites