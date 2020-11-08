Menu
Police are investigating an alleged stabbing at Raceview overnight. Picture: Supplied/9 News/Twitter
Crime

Man stabbed as out-of-control party erupts in wild brawl

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
8th Nov 2020 9:21 AM
A man was allegedly stabbed during a fight involving more than 20 people in Ipswich overnight.

Police were called to Thornton St, Raceview, just after 12.30am after reports of a wounding incident when a party turned violent.

The fight occurred out the front of a house between two groups.

Police are unsure whether the groups knew each other.

Witnesses reported on Facebook that they heard screaming and glass smashing late last night before emergency services arrived.

One local said the street was closed at 1am when they came home.

This morning, residents are reporting a large police presence in Thornton Street.

"All I can see is forensics dusting for fingerprints and a bunch of them little yellow number cards near the kerb and front lawn of some house down there, I really hope everyone is OK," Kerrie Slattery wrote on the Facebook page Raceview Residents Community News & Chat.

"I live in Dulcie Street and got home and saw all these cop cars but yeah spoke to my neighbours and they said it was pretty loud," Christiana Donges said.

Paramedics, including critical care crew, attended and took the 24-year-old man to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition. It's believed his injuries were cuts on his hand.

A female patient was assessed at the scene by paramedics for a minor foot injury but did not require transport to hospital.

Police have cordoned off part of Thornton St as they investigate the incident.

No one has been arrested.

