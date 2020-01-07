Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 27-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds after the fight broke out in a Buderim street last night. Photo: File
The 27-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds after the fight broke out in a Buderim street last night. Photo: File dimid_86
Crime

Man stabbed as violent fight breaks out in quiet street

Ashley Carter
by
7th Jan 2020 5:50 AM | Updated: 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE teenagers have been charged after a 27-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during a fight in a quiet Buderim street last night.

About 7.45pm, police attended the Kingsgrove St address after the alleged fight.

The 27-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds and was treated at the scene for serious arm, back and leg injuries before being taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police patrolled the area and arrested the three teens allegedly involved in the incident.

An 18-year-old Burnside man has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of wounding. He is due to appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 7.

An 18-year-old Buderim woman has been charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count each of common assault and stealing. She is due to appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 24.

A 16-year-old Kelvin Grove boy has been charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count each of common assault, serious assault of a police officer and stealing.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said the victim and alleged offenders were known to each other.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
buderim crime maroochydore magistrates court queensland police stabbing sunshine coast crime youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police hunt for weekend thieves

        premium_icon Police hunt for weekend thieves

        News Residents are being asked to look out for stolen items after 19 storage sheds, in Carlo Drive, Cannonvale, were broken into over the weekend.

        • 7th Jan 2020 11:43 AM
        WATCH: Snake and frog battle it out

        premium_icon WATCH: Snake and frog battle it out

        News A Bowen woman caught the circle of life in action during an unlikely stand-off last...

        ‘Pocket change’: Mining giants’ bushfire donations slammed

        premium_icon ‘Pocket change’: Mining giants’ bushfire donations slammed

        News Anti-coal group calls for more work to help affected communities

        Grandmother charged for weapon she ‘never laid eyes on’

        premium_icon Grandmother charged for weapon she ‘never laid eyes on’

        News A Conway Beach woman has fronted court for two firearm charges.