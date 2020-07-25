Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN SIGHT: The man stalked his wife of 24 years following the breakdown of their marriage. Picture: contributed
IN SIGHT: The man stalked his wife of 24 years following the breakdown of their marriage. Picture: contributed
Crime

Man stalks wife for months after marriage breakdown

Jessica Paul
25th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who stalked his wife for months following the breakdown of their 24-year marriage has narrowly escaped jail time.

In February last year, the 50-year-old took his wife hostage on a drive around their Warwick property, verbally abusing her and throwing her phone to the ground so she was unable to call the police.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the Warwick Magistrates Court the man, who cannot be named, followed and harassed his ex and their two adult children on several other occasions in the following months.

Sgt Wiggan added the 50-year-old was last year convicted of several domestic violence offencesagainst his wife, and had been required to wear an ankle monitor ever since.

The father was also caught drug driving in December and found in possession of unknown quantities of meth and marijuana less than two weeks later.

Defence lawyer Michael Burrows said his client had used meth "intermittently" as a coping mechanism through the breakdown of his marriage and financial issues.

Magistrate Julian Noud called the father's behaviour "deplorable and shameful", and said there was "little evidence" the man was deterred by his prior convictions and punishments.

"It was violent, it was intended to intimidate the victim … his actions were calculated and designed to instil fear," MrNoud said.

"People endure relationship breakdowns all the time, and they don't resort to this type of offending."

The 50-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of contravening a domestic violence order, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, and one count each of unlawful stalking, obstructing a police officer, breaching bail, and drug driving.

He was sentenced to 15 months' jail with immediate release on parole.

He was also placed on 18 months' probation, fined $850, and disqualified from driving for three months.

The man must attend a men's behaviour change program and counselling as part of his probation order.

More Stories

court crime marriage breakdown stalking
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Retirement bubble: Is your suburb ready for the future?

        premium_icon Retirement bubble: Is your suburb ready for the future?

        Money FULL LIST: New superannuation data reveals the postcode with the second worst savings in Australia

        ‘Hidden gem’: Why visitors are rediscovering Collinsville

        premium_icon ‘Hidden gem’: Why visitors are rediscovering Collinsville

        Destinations Travel restrictions present an opportunity for the small Whitsunday town as more...

        ANSWERS WANTED: Operator remains in dark over $33K owed

        premium_icon ANSWERS WANTED: Operator remains in dark over $33K owed

        News Operator still waiting on payment months later

        5 things our pollies said and did in Mackay this week

        premium_icon 5 things our pollies said and did in Mackay this week

        Politics From schools, to crime fighting and a Facebook rant – Here is what they were up to.