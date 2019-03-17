Menu
IN COURT: Probation order to help man deal with drug addiction. Monique Preston
Crime

Man started taking drugs after wife murdered, court hears

by Monique Preston
17th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
A MAN who started using drugs after his wife was murdered has been put on probation in an attempt to help him deal with his drug addiction and underlying issues for it.

Peter James White, 36, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court last week to unlawful possession of a category M weapon, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing pipes and possessing anything for use in a commission of a crime.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police found White in the backyard of a house they were searching in Bowen, as he headed towards the fence at 7.55am on February 23.

They found two clip seal bags with a total of 0.8g of methamphetamine, a set of knuckledusters, three glass pipes and a small set of scales on him.

White's solicitor Cleo Rewald told the court her client had been exposed to a significant trauma when his wife was murdered in a random attack on South Australia seven years ago.

"After that was when his drug use started,” Mrs Rewald said.

"He blames himself for the loss of his wife. She was coming to see him. She was walking when she was picked up by a passing car.”

Mrs Rewald argued White needed help to address the underlying issues to his drug problem.

"Assistance and support is what he needs for himself,” she said.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead agreed with Mrs Rewald, putting White on a nine month probation order.

Among the conditions of the order were that he complete any courses asked of him, including some that might involve drug education and counselling.

