Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Zechariah Joel McLean is accused of breaking into three business premises at Booval and stealing nearly $30,000 in vaping products.
Zechariah Joel McLean is accused of breaking into three business premises at Booval and stealing nearly $30,000 in vaping products.
News

Man still in custody after allegedly stealing $30k in items

Ross Irby
3rd Oct 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN Ipswich man accused of stealing nearly $30,000 in vaping products remains in police custody after being charged.

The case against Zechariah Joel McLean, 32, from Redbank Plains, received a brief mention in Ipswich Magistrates Court this week following his arrest.

McLean is accused of breaking into three business premises at Booval on Saturday, September 26.

He faces three charges of entering premises at Booval on September 26 - including Ipswich Vapor Club on Brisbane Road, and an Indian restaurant where he is alleged to have taken kitchen utensils and cash.

His matters were mentioned and adjourned to October 27 and McLean remanded in custody.

crime queensland crime stealing theft
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Escape: Mackay travel agency charters direct NT flights

        Premium Content Escape: Mackay travel agency charters direct NT flights

        Travel Dreaming of that escape across the border? Book that holiday and support a local Mackay business

        Bowen dad threatens ex with stick, gets knife in violent act

        Premium Content Bowen dad threatens ex with stick, gets knife in violent act

        Crime An off-duty police officer witnessed the domestic violence incident where the man...

        Major overhaul coming for state’s policing districts

        Premium Content Major overhaul coming for state’s policing districts

        Crime Queensland Police Union welcomes changes to Central Region police boundaries

        World-first remote drill strikes gold at mining awards

        Premium Content World-first remote drill strikes gold at mining awards

        Business The CQ innovation will make open cut mines safer and more efficient, as mining...