Man strips off, ‘adopts fighting stance’ in Airlie Beach

Whitsunday police were conducting patrols near Paddy’s Shenanigans about 3.20am when shouting was heard. Photo: File

A MAN took off his shirt ready to fight and a woman unleashed a “verbal tirade of abuse” at police in two separate incidents in Airlie Beach last week.

Police were conducting patrols near Paddy’s Shenanigans about 3.20am Friday when they heard shouting.

Police saw two men yelling at each other and attempted to separate the pair.

But Whitsunday Acting Sergeant Jenine Gardel said the two men “continued yelling at each other challenging each other to fight”.

Sgt Gardel said one man then took off his shirt and “attempted to adopt a fighting stance”.

Both men were fined for public nuisance.

Police also responded to more unruly behaviour at the weekend when a 38-year-old Jubilee Pocket woman yelled and swore at patrolling officers in Airlie Beach.

Sgt Gardel said the woman unleashed a “verbal tirade of abuse towards police” at midnight on August 16.

“The woman continued her verbal tirade of abuse towards police despite being warned she was committing a public nuisance offence and may be arrested if she did not cease her behaviour,” she said.

“The offender escalated her level of abuse towards police and was arrested to prevent the continuation of the offence.”

The woman was taken to the Whitsunday watch house and later released with a fine.

About 1.10am on Saturday, August 15, Whitsunday police intercepted a Gold Coast man on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannonvale for a roadside breath test.

He allegedly returned a reading of 0.063 and is scheduled to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on September 7.

About 5.15pm on Friday, August 14, police intercepted a Cannonvale woman at a random breath testing site on Waterson Way.

The woman allegedly returned a reading of 0.135.

She is due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on September 14.