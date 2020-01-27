Menu
Generic house fire pics. Picture: Peter Ristevski
News

Man suffers burns after house fire

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
26th Jan 2020 10:15 AM | Updated: 27th Jan 2020 7:39 AM
A FIRE at a Longreach home saw an older male sustain burns last night.

A triple-0 called was received at 10.51pm and the caller could see flames at the Galah St residence.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services vehicles responded.

It was reported the fire was in the kitchen and was extinguished by 11.11pm.

Fire crews left the scene at 11.4pm.

An older male with burns was transported stable to Longreach Hospital at 10.55pm.

Police have advised the fire has not been treated at suspicious.

