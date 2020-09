Paramedics transported a man to Proserpine Hospital after he was struck by a car in Airlie Beach.

Paramedics transported a man to Proserpine Hospital after he was struck by a car in Airlie Beach.

A YOUNG man was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Airlie Beach this morning.

The man, believed to be in his late 20s, was reportedly struck by the vehicle on Airlie Crescent about 3.50am.

He was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury.

A Queensland Police spokesman said investigations were still ongoing.