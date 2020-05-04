Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man suffers head injuries in jet ski crash

by JACOB MILEY
4th May 2020 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after suffering head injuries in a jet ski incident.

Paramedics were called to the incident at Coomera just before 8am Monday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man and a jetski were spotted in the water by a member of the public.

It's unclear how the accident happened, the spokesman said.

The man suffered head and chest injuries and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Originally published as Man suffers head injuries in jet ski crash

crashes jet ski crash jet skis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s open in the Whitsundays today

        premium_icon What’s open in the Whitsundays today

        News Labour Day long weekend means some businesses have shut their doors today.

        ‘Let us reopen’: MP’s plea to PM on pubs, schools

        premium_icon ‘Let us reopen’: MP’s plea to PM on pubs, schools

        Politics Dawson MP George Christensen has written to the PM urging for a lifting of...

        Expert weighs in on Whitsunday stinger nets

        premium_icon Expert weighs in on Whitsunday stinger nets

        News A toxinologist shared his take on the effectiveness of nets after questions were...

        Police dish out $86,000 in fines for breaking rules

        premium_icon Police dish out $86,000 in fines for breaking rules

        Health Where the most fines have been issued and the overall report card for residents’...