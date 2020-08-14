Menu
A man has suffered a horror leg injury from a saw in a workplace incident.
News

Man suffers horror saw injury at workplace

by KEAGAN ELDER
14th Aug 2020 3:10 PM
Paramedics were called to the incident at a business on Southwood Rd, Stuart shortly before 10am on Friday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the injured man, aged in his 30s, was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a serious condition.

It is the latest in a string of workplace-related incidents which have occurred around North Queensland this week.

Earlier today, a man was rushed to hospital in serious condition after falling from a truck at Garbutt.

On Thursday, a person was rushed to hospital after fuel ignited and caused them serious burns. The patient suffered burns to their chest, arms and face.

On Wednesday a man suffered serious injuries after falling off earthmoving equipment. The man was flown to Townsville University Hospital by the rescue helicopter. Workplace Health and Safety Queensland Inspectors were investigating.

