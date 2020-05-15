Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is fighting for life after he was based early this morning.
A man is fighting for life after he was based early this morning.
Crime

Man fights for life after brutal bashing

by Marcel Baum
15th May 2020 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is fighting for his life after an alleged assault that required critical care paramedics and a high acuity response unit at a Moreton Bay island early this morning.

A police spokesman said two people are assisting police after the alleged serious assault at a private residence on Lamb Island at around 12am this morning.

A 48-year-old man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious head injuries.

A police spokesman said a crime scene had been established at the residence and investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man suffers serious head injuries in alleged assault

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Body found near Big Mango

        premium_icon BREAKING: Body found near Big Mango

        Breaking A body has been found with three police cars currently on scene.

        Heartbreak over money owed

        premium_icon Heartbreak over money owed

        Business A local tourism operator has spoken out about being owed $161,000 by a travel...

        Surprising trend emerging in Whitsunday property market

        premium_icon Surprising trend emerging in Whitsunday property market

        Property There is one demographic that is flocking to the Whitsundays

        Calls to extend JobKeeper and help operators stay afloat

        premium_icon Calls to extend JobKeeper and help operators stay afloat

        News The PM yesterday ruled out extending the scheme but operators say it is vital in...