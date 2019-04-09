Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four people have been injured in a crash on the Tablelands.
Four people have been injured in a crash on the Tablelands.
News

Serious injuries in lawnmower, car, pedestrian crash

by Grace Mason and Daniel Bateman
9th Apr 2019 7:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR people are in hospital, one in a serious condition, after a multi-vehicle crash including a ride-on lawnmower on the Tablelands in Queensland's Far North.

Emergency services were called to Malanda-Atherton Rd about 2.40pm Tuesday following the crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the crash involved two cars, a lawnmower and a pedestrian.

He said a man had suffered significant leg and arm injuries and had been flown to Atherton Hospital in a serious condition.

Three other people were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A woman in her 70s and a teenage male had abdominal injuries and a man in his 80s had seatbelt related injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared one of the vehicles had pulled off the side of the road.

He said one of the drivers had complained of chest pain, suffering a medical condition.

cairns editors picks road safety

Top Stories

    Didgeridoo's and don'ts with expert Gary Cannell

    premium_icon Didgeridoo's and don'ts with expert Gary Cannell

    News Whitsunday locals show-cased their didgeridoo skills under the guidance of expert Gary Cannell on April 7.

    Bunyan's push for lower costs and sustainable industries

    premium_icon Bunyan's push for lower costs and sustainable industries

    Politics KAP candidate shares his focus ahead of the federal election.

    Mackay's leading trainer dominates Bowen races

    Mackay's leading trainer dominates Bowen races

    Horses Big day for John Manzelmann.

    Dog bites inspire Ergon's online self-meter read service

    premium_icon Dog bites inspire Ergon's online self-meter read service

    News Customers to be given more "choice and control”.