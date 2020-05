FALL: The man was in a stable condition last night.

A MAN has been seriously injured after falling several metres into a ditch last night at Mount Coolon.

Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were called to assist the man, aged in his 50s, about 8.15pm on Bowen Developmental Road.

QAS reported the man received a “significant leg injury” during the fall.

He was flown to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.

