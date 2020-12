BOWEN: A man was injured in a car fire on the Bruce Highway. Generic image.

A man was injured when his car caught on fire on the Bruce Highway at Bowen.

Paramedics responded to reports of a car on fire at the intersection of the highway and Heronvale Rd about 11.08pm.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said a man in his 20s was treated for a ‘significant’ arm injury.

He was taken in a stable condition to Bowen Hospital.

