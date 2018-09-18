Menu
Login
Ambulance crews transported the man to hospital.
Ambulance crews transported the man to hospital. Contributed
Crime

Man suffers stab wound in South Mackay

Melanie Plane
by
18th Sep 2018 7:03 AM

A MAN is recovering in Mackay Base Hospital after suffering a stab wound in South Mackay overnight.

Just before 9pm emergency services were called to the corner of Paradise Street and Bridge Road, near the Parkside Plaza shopping complex, following reports a man had been stabbed.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed police were called to the incident at 8.40pm, however it is unclear at this stage whether the man was injured on Paradise Street or potentially at another location.

Paramedics transported the 25-year-old to Mackay Base Hospital with an abdominal injury. He was in a stable condition.

No one has been arrested over the incident and investigations are ongoing.

mackay crime mackay police mackay stabbing south mackay stabbing
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Runners out in force for the 151st Airlie parkrun

    Runners out in force for the 151st Airlie parkrun

    News PARKRUNNERS were back out in full force on Saturday morning as the 151st Airlie Beach Parkrun hit the boardwalk.

    Smoking bin sparks fire alert in Cannonvale

    Smoking bin sparks fire alert in Cannonvale

    News Smoking bin sparks fire alert in Cannonvale

    Body found at Abell Point Marina

    Body found at Abell Point Marina

    News Body found at Abell Point Marina

    Busy year for actor who calls Airlie home

    Busy year for actor who calls Airlie home

    News Jean-Pierre Yerma knows it is never too late to try something new.

    Local Partners