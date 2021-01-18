Menu
A man has suffered a suspected Irukandji sting in the Whitsundays. Picture: Josh Woning.
Breaking

Man suffers suspected irukandji sting in Whitsundays

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
18th Jan 2021 5:41 PM
A man in his 20s has suffered a suspected irukandji sting in Whitsunday waters.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the man had been stung on the hand and transported by boat to Hamilton Island Medical Centre for treatment.

Paramedics were alerted to the sting about 4pm.

It is unknown where in the waters around the Whitsunday islands the man was stung.

The spokeswoman said the incident was being treated as a suspected irukandji sting and the man had back pain as well as other symptoms.

He is in a stable condition.

irukandji jellyfish jellyfish queensland ambulace service whitsundays jellyfish
Whitsunday Times

